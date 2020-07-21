You are the owner of this article.
JACK SANBORN, jr., linebacker

Jack Sanborn photo

BUTKUS TROPHY

  • Top linebacker at the college level, named after Illinois legend Dick Butkus
  • Past Badger winners: None

LOTT IMPACT TROPHY

  • College football defensive IMPACT player of the year, named after Southern Cal legend Ronnie Lott
  • Past Badger winners: J.J. Watt (2010)

BEDNARIK AWARD

  • Top defensive player, named after Penn legend Chuck Bednarik
  • Past Badger winners: None

SANBORN'S 2019 SEASON

  • 80 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5½ sacks, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

