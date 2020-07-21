JACK SANBORN, jr., linebacker

BUTKUS TROPHY
- Top linebacker at the college level, named after Illinois legend Dick Butkus
- Past Badger winners: None
LOTT IMPACT TROPHY
- College football defensive IMPACT player of the year, named after Southern Cal legend Ronnie Lott
- Past Badger winners: J.J. Watt (2010)
BEDNARIK AWARD
- Top defensive player, named after Penn legend Chuck Bednarik
- Past Badger winners: None
SANBORN'S 2019 SEASON
- 80 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5½ sacks, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
