Jack Palmer: A celebration of life interrupted

CONOVER
In the 1970s, our family moved from the Washington, D.C., area to Madison. Leaving his ancestral home was difficult for my father, but Wisconsin’s natural beauty, friendly people, and, of course, the Badgers and Packers soon won him over. In his later years, diabetes and WWII injuries prevented him from enjoying a vigorous lifestyle, but Dad continued to delight in his new home. On Sept. 10, 2001, Dad passed away.
As the sun rose on 9/11, I was writing his eulogy. It was comforting to recall the life of this brilliant scholar, punster and all-around unique guy. Since he self-identified as being “more peculiar than particular," much of the evolving tale featured lighthearted anecdotes directed at the family and friends who would soon travel from the mid-Atlantic region to his funeral in Stoughton.
While still writing, I heard an account of a plane hitting the World Trade Center. Soon, the two New York airplane disasters were reported followed by the similarly horrific events at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Further compounding this difficult time, these catastrophes took place where so many of our family and friends still lived.
Then, all domestic flights and other forms of interstate travel were suspended. Suddenly, those who would most understand the just-composed narrative about my dad would not be in attendance. The eulogy had to be rewritten.