Jack Lancaster, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Lancaster is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Lancaster, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.

