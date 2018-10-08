Freshman | 5-10, 177
West Salem
Age at start of season: 19.
NHL: Fourth-round pick, No. 123 overall, by the Montreal Canadiens in 2018.
Stats: 30 goals, 31 assists, 61 points in 27 games last season for the West Salem/Bangor high school co-op team.
Scouting report: Gorniak earned state high school player of the year honors in helping West Salem/Bangor to the state tournament, but that came only after the speedy winger took some of the pressure to score goals and impress NHL scouts off of himself midway through the season. Gorniak’s energy and drive is visible on and off the ice, which could make him a valuable asset as a penalty killer in addition to offensive duties.
Find Gorniak on Twitter: @gorny11