Sophomore
5-11, 187
West Salem
Age at start of season: 20.
NHL: Fourth-round pick, No. 123 overall, of the Montreal Canadiens in 2018.
Stats: 4 goals, 11 assists, 15 points in 37 games last season for the Badgers.
Scouting report: Gorniak worked his way up to the first line for 10 games last season, but his freshman campaign was inconsistent. A high-energy player with some scoring flair, he should be more used to the college speed and style for his sophomore year. He had a streak of 16 straight games with a shot on goal end in the season finale.
On Twitter and Instagram: @gorny11, @jack_gorniak.