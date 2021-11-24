 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jack Fritz, sr., F, Columbus
0 Comments

Jack Fritz, sr., F, Columbus

  • 0
Jack Fritiz

Columbus’ Jack Fritz (25) puts up a shot over Lake Country Lutheran’s Benjamin Lubbers during a WIAA Division 3 regional championship game in Hartland on Feb. 20. Fritz averaged 11.2 points per game this year and received honorable mention All-Capitol North Conference accolades. 

The Cardinals didn’t have their best season last winter, going just 9-13 overall and losing all eight of their Capitol North Conference tilts. Still, the group made the WIAA Division 3 regional final, and Fritz can certainly be thanked for it. The 6-foot-5 forward is a force in the post, averaging 11.5 points per game to go along with 6.4 rebounds. Fritz, who earned honorable mention all-league honors last season, is one of two returning double-digit scorers for the Cardinals as they look to rise up the league ladder.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is lake-effect snow?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics