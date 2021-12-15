Jack Dotzler, OT, Iowa

I was born to be a Hawkeye. I am 100% COMMITTED to the University of Iowa! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.💛🖤🐤 @HawkeyeFootball #swarm22 pic.twitter.com/hp1ydpMwfv— Jack Dotzler (@jack_dotzler) June 3, 2021
The three-star offensive tackle decided to join Iowa after offers from Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan State, Penn State, Harvard and Dartmouth. 247Sports has Dotzler as the ninth-ranked prospect in Wisconsin and 73rd OT in the country. He helped pave the way for Waunakee’s 14-0 record on the way to its WIAA Division 2 state championship.