 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jack Dotzler, OT, Iowa
0 Comments

Jack Dotzler, OT, Iowa

  • 0
Jack Dotzler

The three-star offensive tackle decided to join Iowa after offers from Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan State, Penn State, Harvard and Dartmouth. 247Sports has Dotzler as the ninth-ranked prospect in Wisconsin and 73rd OT in the country. He helped pave the way for Waunakee’s 14-0 record on the way to its WIAA Division 2 state championship.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics