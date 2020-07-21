You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
JACK COAN, sr., quarterback

JACK COAN, sr., quarterback

Jack Coan

DAVEY O'BRIEN AWARD

  • Best quarterback in college football, named after TCU legend Davey O’Brien
  • Past Badgers winners: None

COAN'S 2019 SEASON

  • 236 completions on 339 attempts (69.6%) 2,727 passing yards, 18 passing TDs, 5 interceptions, 4 rushing touchdowns

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics