Jack Campion, sr., G, Milton
Jack Campion, sr., G, Milton

The 5-10 guard returns after a junior season in which he averaged 22.6 points per game, 6.7 assists per game and 5.2 rebounds per game, which earned him an all-state honorable mention. He is 150 points away from becoming Milton’s all-time leading scorer and has a scholarship offer from Division II Minot State.

