Jack Campbell, sr., G, Reedsburg
Reedsburg senior Jack Campbell passes over Portage's Kyan Reichhoff during a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal last season.

While the Beavers didn’t turn in a great season overall last year, Campbell made a good first impression in his first varsity campaign. The 6-2 guard will look to follow that up this winter under first-year head coach Tanner Schieve. The incoming coach has a good sample size from Campbell, who played in 17 of the Beavers’ 20 games last season, averaging 5.8 points per game. He scored in double-figures three times, including a career-high 12 points in a season-ending 72-64 loss to Portage.

