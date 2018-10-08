Jack Berry mug

Berry

Junior | 6-1, 180

Holly, Michigan

Age at start of season: 22.

NHL: Free agent.

Stats: 16-15-2, 2.84 goals against average, .897 save percentage, 3 shutouts in 37 collegiate games (33 starts).

Scouting report: Berry has bounced between being the backup and the starter over his first two collegiate seasons. His best game came in Chicago on Jan. 21 last season, when he made 40 saves to blank No. 1 Notre Dame. That started a stretch of four straight starts, his longest of the season. When he’s on, Berry is capable of being a legitimate No. 1 goalie. UW needs longer stretches of that kind of play out of him.

