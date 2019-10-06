Jack Berry

 

Senior

6-1, 177

Holly, Mich.

Age at start of season: 23.

NHL: Free agent.

Stats: 19-21-5, 2.93 goals-against average, .896 save percentage in 53 career games for the Badgers.

Scouting report: Berry started last season with a shutout and also blanked Penn State over the final 25 minutes on Dec. 1 as the Badgers earned a come-from-behind victory. Consistency has been his Achilles' heel through his first three seasons: He followed the opening victory over Boston College by allowing five goals in a win.

On Instagram: @jack_berry1.

