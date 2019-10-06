Senior
6-1, 177
Holly, Mich.
Age at start of season: 23.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 19-21-5, 2.93 goals-against average, .896 save percentage in 53 career games for the Badgers.
Scouting report: Berry started last season with a shutout and also blanked Penn State over the final 25 minutes on Dec. 1 as the Badgers earned a come-from-behind victory. Consistency has been his Achilles' heel through his first three seasons: He followed the opening victory over Boston College by allowing five goals in a win.
On Instagram: @jack_berry1.