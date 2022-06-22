 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JACE ARNOLD

  • 0

The Badgers pulled four-star cornerback Jace Arnold out of Georgia to secure their 11th commitment of the class on June 22. 

Arnold, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound prospect from Marietta, had offers from Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, among others. 

Arnold is a willing tackler whose speed will be an asset for UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. 

