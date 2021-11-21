 Skip to main content
J.T. Seagreaves, sr., F, Monroe
J.T. Seagreaves, sr., F, Monroe

Prep boys basketball photo: Waunakee vs. Monroe at Badger Challenge (copy)

Monroe's JT Seagreaves attempts to shoot over Waunakee's Andrew Keller during the first-place game in the 2020 Badger Challenge.

A key cog in the Cheesemakers machine since his freshman year, Seagreaves looks primed for his biggest season yet after garnering all-region honors last year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. The 6-6 forward, who holds NCAA Division II offers from Hillsdale, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan, but will play football at UW, can punish teams around the basket and behind the arc. Seagreaves nearly averaged a double-double last winter scoring 15.3 points per game while grabbing 8.7 rebound and dishing out 1.6 assists. He broke the 20-point mark four times, including a three-game stretch in the season that saw him post a season-high 24 points in an 83-51 win over New Glarus.

