J.T. Seagreaves, sr., DE/TE/RB/WR, Monroe
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Seagreaves, who’s orally committed to UW for football, was defensive player of the year and a first-team choice as a defensive end and receiver in the Rock Valley Large during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. This fall, with Monroe playing in the realigned Rock Valley, Seagreaves again will play defensive end, but likely will see time at right halfback in the Wing-T. Entering this season, he was ranked as the No. 2 senior tight end in the state and No. 11 senior overall by WisSports.net.

