J.P. Feyereisen — RHP

The Brewers had high hopes for J.P. Feyereisen, a River Falls native and former UW-Stevens Point standout who posted a 5.79 ERA in six appearances last season. A hard-throwing right-hander with a fastball that averages 94 MPH, Feyereisen has emerged as a stabilizing presence in Milwaukee's bullpen and has yet to allow an earned run in 11 2/3 innings spanning 12 appearances.

Along the way, he's only given up four hits and has struck out seven.

"J.P. has been an unsung hero so far," Counsell said. "He's pitched a lot and he's pitched well."

Feyereisen didn't earn a save but saved the day for Milwaukee last Wednesday against the Padres. After Brad Boxberger loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, Feyereisen took over and struck out Myers and Victor Caratini, ending the inning and preserving the Brewers' 4-2 lead.

"It's one of those (moments) as a reliever you live for, and it was a fun moment for me," Feyereisen said.