J.J. Watt – Texans

J.J. Watt Ravens Texans

It’s been a nightmarish start for the Texans, playing two of the AFC’s top teams in defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City and last season’s top regular-season team Baltimore. The Ravens toppled Houston 33-16, but J.J. Watt had a solid day against last year’s MVP Lamar Jackson. Watt had two sacks against Jackson and broke up a pass. Houston will play at Pittsburgh next week, meaning all three Watt brothers will share the field.

