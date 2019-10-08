Defense wasn't the focus Sunday in a high-scoring shootout between the Falcons and Texans, but J.J. Watt (above right) made some noise with a sack of Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan (above left) as Houston won 53-32 at NRG Stadium in Texas.
In addition to the sack, Watt had two solo tackles and an assisted tackle as the Texans improved to 3-2 on the season.
In his ninth season, the three-time defensive player of the year has two sacks and 16 total tackles through five games, and he's also forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles.