Defensive end J.J. Watt was frustrated with the penalties Houston's defense racked up Sunday as the Texans lost on the road to the Colts, 30-23, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Texans had three costly penalties on third downs, allowing the Colts to extend drives and pull away for the win.
“I mean it’s not fun, that’s for sure," Watt said after the game, according to a Texas Wire article posted after Houston slipped to 4-3 on the year. “But you control what you can control and you go out there and try to get after them again and do the best you can."
Watt, who failed to register a sack Sunday, had three solo tackles to bring his season total to 21 total tackles with four sacks.