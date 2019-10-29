While it was far from the outcome he'd have liked, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt remained positive after suffering a season-ending injury Sunday in Houston's 27-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Watt had three solo tackles before exiting the game with a pectoral injury that will reportedly require surgery this week and sideline him for at least four months.
Watt posted a message Sunday night on Twitter, trying to look on the bright side and saying in part, "This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal."
This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019
In seven games this season, Watt totaled 24 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.
Later on Sunday night, Watt continued to put things in perspective by sharing a post on social media of his nephew standing for the first time.
Even on a tough day there is reason to smile.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019
Texans win, the Stros are winning and my nephew stood on his own for the first time.
That smile at the end can brighten up even the darkest day. pic.twitter.com/Ccu6qZejFH
And by Monday night, he was showing his support on social media for brother T.J. Watt, who was busy helping the Steelers take down the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
ANOTHER SACK. ANOTHER FUMBLE.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 29, 2019
BEASTMODE!!!!@_TJWatt