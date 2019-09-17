Even though Houston came away with a narrow win over Jacksonville on Sunday, defensive end J.J. Watt did not leave the field happy.
Watt's complaint came with the officiating during the Texans' 13-12 victory over the Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, specifically what the three-time NFL defensive player of the year felt were missed holding calls, including one by rookie tackle Jawaan Taylor that Watt says a ref admitted to seeing and not calling.
"The ref literally admitted to me that guy held me on one play, and he didn't throw the flag," the former Badger told the Houston Chronicle. "I don't know what I'm supposed to do with that after a play. I look over at the ref and he says, 'Yes, I saw him hold you, but I didn't throw the flag.'"
After being shut out of the box score in Week 1 when Houston fell in the closing seconds to New Orleans, 30-28, Watt recovered a fumble Sunday and had two assisted tackles.