J.J. Watt didn't fill up the stat sheet Sunday, but the three-time defensive player of the year did enough to get the job done as the Texans held off the Chiefs for a 31-24 victory on the road.
Watt had one solo tackle and an assist as Houston improved to 4-2 with the win at Arrowhead Stadium.
After giving up 17 points to the Chiefs in the first quarter, the Texans held Kansas City to one third-quarter touchdown.
In his ninth season with Houston, Watt has 18 total tackles with 4 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.