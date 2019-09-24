With family bragging rights on the line, J.J. Watt turned in arguably his strongest performance of the young season as the Houston Texans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, and younger brother Derek Watt, by one touchdown on Sunday in California.
The older Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, had five tackles and two sacks as the Texans defense held the host Chargers to only 3 points in the second half, for a final score of 27-20. Watt entered the game without a sack through the first two games.
The Watt brothers shared a moment together on the field after the game and J.J. shared some of his thoughts on facing his brother with the Houston Chronicle.
"Once I sit on the plane and I actually think about it, that's a moment that I'll never forget," Watt said, according to a Houston Chronicle article. "We've literally dreamt about that growing up, and we just did it. There's nothing else like that. A win, a loss, that's a memory we'll have for the rest of our lives."
"That's a moment that I'll never forget."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 23, 2019
J.J. Watt on playing against his brother, the win, DW4 and more. pic.twitter.com/L0JZzpSars
Before kick off on Sunday, J.J. got some time with nephew Logan during warmups, playing peek-a-boo on the sidelines in a video the Texans shared on Twitter.
Peek-a-boo! ❤️@JJWatt | @DerekWatt34 pic.twitter.com/3EBUqYReMv— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 22, 2019