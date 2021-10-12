J.J. Watt — Cardinals

J.J. Watt isn’t the most feared player in his team’s front seven for the first time in his career. But the combination of Watt and edge rusher Chandler Jones has paid dividends for the Arizona Cardinals (4-1).
Watt had three tackles, two of which were for loss, a pass defended and recorded three quarterback hits in a defensive struggle against San Francisco. Watt hasn’t yet tallied a sack this season, but he has been active in the opponents’ backfield with four tackles for loss and six QB hits.
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
