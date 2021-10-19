 Skip to main content
J.J. Watt — Cardinals
J.J. Watt — Cardinals

Cardinals Browns Football

The Arizona Cardinals remained the only undefeated team in the NFL and former Badgers defensive end J.J. Watt was instrumental in the win. He had five tackles and a strip-sack on Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield that Arizona recovered.

Watt faces his former team, the Houston Texans, for the first time next week.

