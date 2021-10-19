J.J. Watt — Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals remained the only undefeated team in the NFL and former Badgers defensive end J.J. Watt was instrumental in the win. He had five tackles and a strip-sack on Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield that Arizona recovered.
Watt faces his former team, the Houston Texans, for the first time next week.
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
