Izzy Hahn, jr., G, Cap City Cougars
The Cougars did not play last season but still have pieces from their 19-4 2019-20 team. One of those pieces is Hahn. As a goalie her freshman season Hahn played sparingly, earning 195 minutes. The then-freshman also had a solid .906 save percentage. If she can maintain or improve on those numbers with increased usage, Cap City could maintain its winning ways.

