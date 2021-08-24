 Skip to main content
Izzy Enz, jr., Madison Edgewood
Izzy Enz, jr., Madison Edgewood

WIAA state girls swimming photo: Edgewood girls win 200 freestyle relay

The WIAA spring state girls swimming meet champions in the 200 freestyle relay (from left): Front row, Izzy Enz and Sophie Reed; back row, Brynn Stacey and Abby Reid.

A state champion in four events in the spring: 200 and 500 freestyles, and 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Enz is ranked 10th in the state and 260th nationally for the class of 2023.

