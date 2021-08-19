 Skip to main content
Izzi Stricker, so., Waunakee
Izzi Stricker, so., Waunakee

Izzy Stricker

As a freshman, Stricker tied for 13th at the Division 1 state tournament with two of her now-graduated teammates (Aly Kinzel and Sydney Grimm). The daughter of PGA player and Madison resident Steve Stricker will be the top returning player for a Warriors team that tied for second at state in fall 2020. She earned All-State honorable mention honors.

