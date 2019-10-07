Dear Wisconsin State Journal members,
I wanted to give you a heads-up on an important project that we'll be publishing this coming Sunday regarding the state of homelessness in Wisconsin. In short, though progress has been made in recent years, monumental challenges remain.
The project was spearheaded by State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman, who spent weeks researching and reporting on the statewide project. Our partners in the effort include the La Crosse Tribune, The Press Times of Green Bay, and The (Racine) Journal Times.
You might recall that Mosiman was one of two reporters, along with former State Journal reporter Doug Erickson, who compiled a groundbreaking report on homelessness in Madison three summers ago.
To help us reach a broader, statewide audience with this urgent work, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association is distributing our project to each of its member newspapers.
To be honest, that type of content sharing from one paper to another is not common in the newspaper business. But we felt the importance of the topic and the civic issues at play demanded that we share liberally with our colleagues throughout the state.
We think you'll find the project informative and compelling. As Mosiman notes in the introduction to our main story, the state truly is at a crossroads on this most troubling issue:
In booming Madison, the homeless live out of vehicles and tents, double up in apartments or motel rooms, or sleep outside on streets lined with posh bars and restaurants surrounding the majestic glow of the state Capitol dome. Every day an average 225 people, including 46 children, seek assistance at The Beacon homeless Day Shelter on Madison's Near East Side.
In Downtown Milwaukee, a "tent city" of the homeless -- bringing together elements of both community and danger -- has spread below a tangle of massive freeway overpasses in a city where 5,163 students in the state's largest school district were homeless in 2018.
The La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness has identified 275 local adults as homeless, a steady number for eight months. In Green Bay, a shelter helps thousands of homeless annually, with one in five between 18 and 24 years old, leaving advocates concerned about where those young people will be in their 30s and 40s. In Beloit schools, nearly 9% of the student population was homeless last school year.
Also deeply troubling is the striking racial disparity in homelessness in Wisconsin, with blacks accounting for 6.5% of the state population but 39% of those receiving homeless services in 2018. The disparity is worse in some places, such as Dane County, where blacks comprise 5.1% of the population but represent 53% of those receiving homeless services last year.
"It could happen to any of us," said Joseph Volk, executive director of the nonprofit Wisconsin Coalition Against Homelessness, noting that many are a job loss, medical emergency or car repair bill away from losing housing.
We hope you'll give this project the attention it deserves. As always, thanks for being a member and for supporting our reporters' work.