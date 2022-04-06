 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Isabel Royle, sr., OF, Sun Prairie

Isabel Royle

Sun Prairie's Isabel Royle celebrates a double in the second inning against Holmen during the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals on June 23, 2021, at Firefighters Park in Middleton.

A first team All-Big Eight pick, she was 2-for-4 with a run scored in the state quarterfinal win for the Cardinals, who prior to losing in the title game had won 20 straight after starting out 3-3. 

