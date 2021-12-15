Isaac Hamm, DL, Wisconsin

We've been waitin' for this one! HE’S A BADGER! @Isaachamm24 is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/KPOer28WZA— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 16, 2021
The defensive end out of Sun Prairie, the No. 4 prospect in Wisconsin, officially announced he's joining the Badgers during a Wednesday evening ceremony. He visited Wisconsin on June 4 and Louisville two weeks later. Ohio State was also pressing for his services. Hamm had 73 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles in 2021.