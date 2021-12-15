 Skip to main content
Isaac Hamm, DL, Wisconsin
Isaac Hamm, DL, Wisconsin

The defensive end out of Sun Prairie, the No. 4 prospect in Wisconsin, officially announced he's joining the Badgers during a Wednesday evening ceremony. He visited Wisconsin on June 4 and Louisville two weeks later. Ohio State was also pressing for his services. Hamm had 73 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles in 2021.

