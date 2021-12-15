 Skip to main content
Isaac Hamm, DL, Undecided
Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm runs through practice drills Tuesday at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.

The defensive end out of Sun Prairie, the No. 4 prospect in Wisconsin, is expected to announce his choice of school Wednesday evening. He visited Wisconsin on June 4 and Louisville two weeks later. Wisconsin, Ohio State and Louisville are the most likely landing spots for Hamm. He had 73 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles in 2021.

