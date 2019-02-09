The Brewers never did find a second baseman last season so, out of desperation, they traded for Mike Moustakas and moved Travis Shaw (above) from third to second. Shaw presumably is going back to third, which leaves second base wide open.
With uber-prospect Keston Hiura nearing the majors, the Brewers were unable to sign a proven veteran in free agency. That creates a potential job-share arrangement among versatile Hernan Perez, free agent Cory Spangenberg and holdover Tyler Saladino, who never got a chance last year due to an ankle injury and the trade for Jonathan Schoop.
The Brewers could still sign a free agent − Josh Harrison, anyone? − or bring back Moustakas and keep Shaw at second, but if Hiura has a good spring, he might earn a call-up during the season.