Record: 10-2, 0-2 Big Ten
Remaining non-conference game: vs. Bryant on Saturday.
All-Big Ten candidates: Junior forward Tyler Cook (16.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg); and sophomore center Luka Garza (12.7 ppg).
The good: The Hawkeyes average 29.6 free throw attempts per game, which ranks third nationally. Cook averages 6.8 attempts per game.
The Bad: Iowa’s defense is improved from last season – there was really nowhere to go but up – but it’s still not great. The Hawkeyes rank 89th in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.