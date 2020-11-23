Feb. 18 | Kohl Center

March 7 | Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

COACH’S CORNER

Fran McCaffery is 194-143 in 10 seasons at Iowa. The Hawkeyes went 20-11 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten last season. Iowa begins this season ranked No. 5 and one of the favorites in the Big Ten, but it never has finished better than third place in the conference during the McCaffery era.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza (above) returns after averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds as a junior. The 6-11 center scored at least 20 points 25 times, including the final 16 game of the season. His biggest performances: 44 and 33 points in games vs. Michigan; 38 vs. Indiana; and a combined 59 points and 29 rebounds in two games vs. Penn State.

SCOUTING REPORT

Junior wing Joe Wieskamp averaged 14.0 points and 6.1 rebounds last season. … Point guard Jordan Bohannon, the younger brother of former Badgers Jason and Zach Bohannon, is back for his fifth season. Bohannon has battled a hip injury that limited to him to 10 games last season. He already is the program’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers with 284. … Shooting guard CJ Fredrick shot 46.1 percent from beyond the arc in 2019-20 as a redshirt freshman. … Iowa returns most of its rotation from a team that finished No. 5 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom. But if there’s a reason to believe the Hawkeyes are overhyped, it’s this: They’ve finished No. 97, 111, 242 and 143 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency the past four seasons.