JAN. 27 — CARVER-HAWKEYE ARENA IN IOWA CITY
COACH’S CORNER
Fran McCaffery is 174-132 in nine seasons at Iowa. After going back-to-back seasons without making it to the NCAA tournament, the Hawkeyes returned last season while finishing 23-12 overall and 10-10 in Big Ten play. Iowa beat Cincinnati in the first round before falling to Tennessee in overtime.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp (above) averaged 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team last season. Wieskamp shot 42.4 percent from 3-point range while starting all 35 games. “He wants to be more vocal,” McCaffery said. “He’s always led by example with his work ethic and his productivity, but he has to understand that he has a voice that in the locker room, at crunch time, people are going to listen.”
SCOUTING REPORT
Iowa must replace three — and possibly four — of its top six scorers from a year ago. Forward Tyler Cook, who led the Hawkeyes with 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, declared for the NBA draft with a season of eligibility remaining. Guard Isaiah Moss departed as a graduate transfer. Meanwhile, senior guard Jordan Bohannon is out indefinitely with a hip injury. It appeared in the spring as though Bohannon would sit out this season as a graduate transfer, but he made significant progress over the summer and may decide to play. … Junior center Luka Garza shot 29.2 percent from 3-point range last season and 60.8 percent from inside the arc. … True freshmen Joe Toussaint and Patrick McCaffery, along with redshirt freshman C.J. Fredrick, could work their way into the rotation. McCaffery, the son of the coach and younger brother of sophomore guard Connor McCaffery, is a top-100 recruit.
THE NUMBER
111 | Iowa’s national rank in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating. That ranked last among Big Ten teams.