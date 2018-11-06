NOV. 30 | CARVER-HAWKEYE ARENA IN IOWA CITY
MARCH 7 | KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Fran McCaffery enters his ninth season at Iowa with a 151-120 record. The Hawkeyes have gone back-to-back seasons without reaching the NCAA tournament and were 14-19 last season, including 4-14 in Big Ten play, despite returning four starters. McCaffery, who had stops at Lehigh, North Carolina-Greensboro and Siena prior to arriving in Iowa City, won his 400th career game last season.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior forward Tyler Cook was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection last season while leading the Hawkeyes with 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Cook, who went through the NBA draft evaluation process this offseason, scored at least 20 points nine times and posted seven double-doubles. “The critical thing is when you come back, to come back with the right attitude,” McCaffery said. “He has really impressed me from that standpoint.”
SCOUTING REPORT
The Hawkeyes return their top nine scorers from last season. That group includes junior guard Jordan Bohannon, who averaged 13.5 points and was second in the Big Ten with 5.4 assists per game. Sophomore center Luka Garza (12.1) and junior guard Isaiah Moss (11.1) also averaged in double figures in 2017-18. Garza, who averaged 22.5 points and 10.3 rebounds during Iowa’s four-game trip to Europe in August, underwent surgery to remove a benign cyst in his abdomen in September. … Joe Wieskamp, a 6-6 freshman guard, was ranked No. 71 in the 2018 recruiting class by ESPN. … The Hawkeyes ranked last among Big Ten teams and 242nd nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency last season. Improving on that end of the court was the main priority during the offseason. “I think you’ll see marked improvement,” McCaffery said.
THE NUMBER
185 | Career 3-pointers for Bohannon, the younger brother of former UW athletes Jason and Zach Bohannon. Jordan Bohannon is shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range at Iowa.