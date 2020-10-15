IOWA | DEC. 12 | AT KINNICK STADIUM

BOSS
Kirk Ferentz, who turned 65 in August, is 162-104 in 21 seasons at Iowa. The Hawkeyes posted their sixth double-digit win season of the Ferentz era last season, going 10-3 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten. The program had a tumultuous offseason, with longtime strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle losing his job after allegations of mistreatment toward players based on their race.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior Alaric Jackson (above) is set to become the first four-year starter at left tackle in program history. Jackson was a third-team All-Big Ten pick by both the media and coaches despite missing three games due to injury in 2019. He's on the preseason Outland Award watch list.
BITS AND PIECES
Three players left early for the NFL draft: offensive tackle Tristian Wirfs, defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive back Geno Stone. Epenesa led the team with 14½ tackles for loss and 11½ sacks last season, while Stone and Michael Ojemudia will be difficult to replace in the secondary. There’s also a hole to fill at linebacker now that Kristian Welch, the team’s leading tackler last season, is gone. But Iowa is perennially solid on defense and will rely on the experience of senior defensive end Chauncey Golston, cornerback Matt Hankins and safety Jack Koerner. … Wirfs went No. 13 overall in the NFL draft and was a monster. But Iowa’s tackle depth got a boost with the arrival of Coy Cronk, a graduate transfer from Indiana. … Tailback Tyler Goodson became the first true freshman to lead Iowa in rushing last season, finishing with 638 yards. … The Hawkeyes have plenty of good options at wide receiver. The quartet of Nico Ragaini, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith and Tyrone Tracy Jr. combined for 163 catches for 2,189 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019. … Senior kicker Keith Duncan set Iowa and Big Ten records with 29 made field goals last season.
BURNING QUESTION
Is Spencer Petras ready to take over at quarterback?
Petras, a sophomore, takes over for three-year starter Nate Stanley. While Stanley wasn’t great by any means, he was reliable and threw for 2,951 yards as a senior. Petras is big (6-foot-5, 231 pounds) and has a strong arm, but he’s inexperienced. A normal offseason would have been particularly beneficial for the quarterback room considering Petras has 10 career pass attempts and has a redshirt freshman (Alex Padilla) and true freshman (Deuce Hogan) behind him.
THE NUMBER
1-7 | Iowa’s record vs. UW in the teams' past eight meetings. UW has two wins by two points in that span — including a 24-22 decision last season — and another by a point.
