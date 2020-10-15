IOWA | DEC. 12 | AT KINNICK STADIUM

BOSS

Kirk Ferentz , who turned 65 in August, is 162-104 in 21 seasons at Iowa. The Hawkeyes posted their sixth double-digit win season of the Ferentz era last season, going 10-3 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten. The program had a tumultuous offseason, with longtime strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle losing his job after allegations of mistreatment toward players based on their race.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

BITS AND PIECES

Three players left early for the NFL draft: offensive tackle Tristian Wirfs, defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive back Geno Stone. Epenesa led the team with 14½ tackles for loss and 11½ sacks last season, while Stone and Michael Ojemudia will be difficult to replace in the secondary. There’s also a hole to fill at linebacker now that Kristian Welch, the team’s leading tackler last season, is gone. But Iowa is perennially solid on defense and will rely on the experience of senior defensive end Chauncey Golston, cornerback Matt Hankins and safety Jack Koerner. … Wirfs went No. 13 overall in the NFL draft and was a monster. But Iowa’s tackle depth got a boost with the arrival of Coy Cronk, a graduate transfer from Indiana. … Tailback Tyler Goodson became the first true freshman to lead Iowa in rushing last season, finishing with 638 yards. … The Hawkeyes have plenty of good options at wide receiver. The quartet of Nico Ragaini, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith and Tyrone Tracy Jr. combined for 163 catches for 2,189 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019. … Senior kicker Keith Duncan set Iowa and Big Ten records with 29 made field goals last season.