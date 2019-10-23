This matchup lost some of its nation-wide luster when UW fell last week. Still, the Badgers are the best opponent OSU has seen yet, and the Buckeyes have looked like the most complete team in the country during lopsided wins.
UW didn’t handle the swings of the game against Illinois, allowing two fourth-quarter turnovers to become the final 10 points its opponent needed for the upset. How well Jack Coan (above) and the offense handle a hostile crowd of 100,000-plus will be crucial.