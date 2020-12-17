INTANGIBLES

UW’s pride, especially on offense, has been shot offensively the past three weeks. Minnesota overcame missing about a third of its team last week to beat Nebraska.

How the teams handle their injury and COVID-19 absences this week will likely determine the game. Minnesota had 33 players unavailable last week, while the Badgers had six key players out last week.

This annual rivalry tilt doesn’t have nearly as much on the line as last year’s, which decided the Big Ten West Division winner, but a tough season for both programs would be aided by claiming Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

UW can salvage a .500 regular season with a win, while the Gophers can improbably post a winning year by topping the Badgers.

The home team has lost the last two games of this series.

EDGE | EVEN