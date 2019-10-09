Michigan State was keeping pace with No. 3 Ohio State until turnovers doomed its chances. Its other loss of the season, against Arizona State, continues to look better as the Sun Devils climb in the AP Top 25 poll. They’ll be motivated to get back on track and in contention in a crowded Big Ten East Division.
UW is playing its fifth consecutive home game before two road games and a bye week. The Badgers have outscored opponents 168-29 during the home stand, and seem to feed off the Camp Randall Crowd
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys