Strong made it known recently that he’s hoping for a steamy night in Tampa. The forecast from weather.com calls for a high of 90 degrees with 79 percent humidity and a chance of thunderstorms. The UW staff has stressed to players the importance of staying hydrated throughout the week. Still, this will be relatively new territory for a program that hasn’t played a regular-season game in Florida in more than 30 years. The last time? A 23-3 loss at Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 24, 1988.
STATE JOURNAL PREDICTION
South Florida will do everything it can to stop Taylor, so UW will need something from junior quarterback Jack Coan (above) in the passing game to open things up for the offense. The Bulls have plenty of playmakers, but they’ll have trouble holding up physically to the Badgers.