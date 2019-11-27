This will be one of the most hyped games of the season for either team. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Minneapolis for the first time, and the winner moves on to play Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Badgers like Zack Baun (above) spoke about having a bad taste in their mouth from last season’s loss to Minnesota, a game in which the Gophers tallied 201 rushing yards and scored three times on the ground.
Expect a loud TCF Bank Stadium to play a role, as it did when the Gophers beat Penn State at home earlier this year.