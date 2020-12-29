INTANGIBLES

Wake Forest hasn’t played since Dec. 12 and hasn’t won a game since Oct. 31 due to COVID-19 cancellations. That could mean the Demon Deacons are rested and ready for a game, or it could mean they’ll have some rust to shake in the early portion of the game.

Wake Forest won’t get an advantage of playing close to home — Bank of America Stadium is less than 90 minutes from its campus in Winston-Salem — because only a limited number of players’ family members and bowl officials will be in attendance.

Both Wake Forest and UW dealt with COVID-19 interruptions to their seasons and have had times in which they paused team activities to deal with virus outbreaks.

The winner of this matchup secures a winning season, which would be the 19th consecutive winning season for the Badgers.

EDGE | PUSH

