The Badgers still have a chance to reach the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis — they need to win out and have Minnesota lose at Iowa on Saturday or next week against Northwestern to do it, but there’s still a chance.
That’s proven to be all the motivation the Badgers need, as they handled the physical challenge Iowa presented and made winning plays down the stretch against a rival.
Nebraska’s trending in the opposite direction, having lost three straight and four of the past five. The Cornhuskers led 14-3 against Indiana and 10-0 against Purdue before collapsing in those games.