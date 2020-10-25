INTANGIBLES

Neither the Badgers nor the Cornhuskers were without any key contributors due to COVID-19, so the goal for both programs will be to get through another game in that fashion. This is will be the second consecutive game that the Badgers’ opponent will be down at least one starter due to a targeting suspension after Illinois’ Milo Eifler missed the first half last week.

This could be a pull-out-all-the-stops game for Nebraska, whose schedule is front-loaded with matchups against Ohio State, UW and Penn State in the first four weeks. An encouraging first half went awry in the second last week, but if the Cornhuskers lose again this week, an 0-4 start becomes a very real possibility.

How the Paul Chryst (above) and the Badgers handle their first road trip of the COVID-19 era will be something to watch.

EDGE | PUSH

