Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH LATE MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY. * TIMING...DENSE FOG WILL OCCUR AT TIMES OVER THE AREA THROUGH LATE MORNING, ESPECIALLY SOUTH AND WEST OF MADISON. * VISIBILITY...AREAS OF ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS, ESPECIALLY SOUTH AND WEST OF MADISON. * IMPACTS...DRIVING COULD BE DIFFICULT AND HAZARDOUS AT TIMES, DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO ALLOW EXTRA SPACE BETWEEN VEHICLES AND TO PREPARE FOR A SLOWER COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&