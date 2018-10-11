The pressure is on the Dodgers, a proud historical franchise that has gone 30 years without a World Series title. Their team payroll of just under $200 million is the third highest behind Boston and San Francisco, while the Brewers rank 22nd at just under $109 million.
LA is making its third consecutive NLCS appearance and will be trying to get to the World Series for the second straight year.
The Brewers are riding a sensational 11-game winning streak in pursuit of their first ever World Series crown and just the second appearance in the franchise’s modest history. Brewers have home field advantage.