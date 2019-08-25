Locked in: Blake Martinez (above right), James Crawford.
On the bubble: Oren Burks, Curtis Bolton, Ty Summers, Brady Sheldon (above left).
Number of roster spots: 3 or 4
Burks said last week that his pectoral muscle injury will not require surgery, but that he still isn’t sure what the timeline is for his return. Bolton replaced him in the starting lineup, but now his status is uncertain after what appeared to be a serious knee injury suffered in Winnipeg. That leaves the position wide open — and a spot where Gutekunst might be in the trade market. Crawford’s spot is secure because he’s such a vital special-teamer, but how ready he is to play on defense alongside Martinez in base and nickel defenses is uncertain. Sheldon and Summers, a seventh-round pick, have both had good moments and could be in a mano-a-mano battle for a roster spot against the Chiefs.