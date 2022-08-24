 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INSIDE LINEBACKER (3 or 4)

De'Vondre Campbell - Packers

Locks: De’Vondre Campbell (above), Quay Walker

Looking good: Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie

On the bubble: Ty Summers, Ray Wilborn

As crazy as it sounds, this might be the Packers’ best top-to-bottom position of depth on their roster. Campbell is a first-team All-Pro, Walker is a first-round pick, McDuffie has had one of the best camps of anyone on the team and Barnes is no slouch as a former starter and special teams contributor. Summers, a key special-teams player over the past three years, might be the odd man out, and if he is, he could get claimed by another team. All that said, McDuffie’s improvement has been one of the best surprises of camp.

“He’s done a hell of a job, and (with his) knowledge of the game, he’s really grown,” LaFleur said. “You definitely feel his presence on (special) teams, and that’s what we need from him.”

