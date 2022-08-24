INSIDE LINEBACKER (3 or 4)

As crazy as it sounds, this might be the Packers’ best top-to-bottom position of depth on their roster. Campbell is a first-team All-Pro, Walker is a first-round pick, McDuffie has had one of the best camps of anyone on the team and Barnes is no slouch as a former starter and special teams contributor. Summers, a key special-teams player over the past three years, might be the odd man out, and if he is, he could get claimed by another team. All that said, McDuffie’s improvement has been one of the best surprises of camp.